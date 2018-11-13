'Detective Pikachu' trailer: Ryan Reynolds is a Pokémon and people are losing it

By Ethan Alter, Yahoo Entertainment

He was the Merc with a mouth; now Ryan Reynolds is the Pokémon with an attitude. The actor voices the titular character in POKÉMON: Detective Pikachu, the first live-action Pokémon movie in the franchise’s long history.

Reynolds took to Twitter to unveil the first sneak peek at the film, which is due in cinemas on 10 May, 2019:

I think we all knew I’d wind up as a miniature detective repeatedly saying the same two words. Just didn’t think it’d be this soon. #PikaPika #DetectivePikachu pic.twitter.com/L4iB760fJO — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2018

Set in Ryme City — which resembles a PG-rated version of Blade Runner‘s future dystopia — the trailer finds young Tim Goodman (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom‘s Justice Smith) looking into the mysterious disappearance of his detective father. Aiding the investigation is his dad’s former partner in crime-solving … Detective Pikachu. Their odd-couple journey through Ryme City’s criminal underbelly finds them interrogating human and Pokémon suspects alike. That means that all your favourite pocket monsters are getting CGI makeovers, including Jigglypuff, Charizard, and Mr. Mime.

POKÉMON Detective Pikachu UK poster (Warner Bros.) More

But the real star of the trailer is — of course — Reynolds, who employs his usual motormouth M.O. with gusto. Where the animated Pikachu is a creature of two words, Detective Pikachu is a veritable fountain of put-downs, wisecracks, and wry observations. Most of those go unnoticed to the public at large, but Tim has the ability to understand his dad’s partner and does his best to keep up with all the Deadpool-esque riffing.

If you’re both delighted and disturbed by this trailer, the internet agrees with you. The reactions on Twitter have ranged from shocked…

man detective pikachu looks great pic.twitter.com/6uZpIVq7gs — James (@EchoChambe_r) November 12, 2018

#ToyStory4 is fun and all, but have you seen the #DetectivePikachu trailer?? — all about movies🚀 (@youknowbatman14) November 12, 2018

You ever expected something to be bad when you heard about it and then you see it and it ends up looking SUPER fun? #DetectivePikachu https://t.co/EsmISbW2kd — Craig Russell (@CregavitchOW) November 12, 2018

Looks like somebody finally found a way to make @VancityReynolds even more adorable #DetectivePikachu pic.twitter.com/fsVJbVFExW — 🍇 𝘇𝗲𝗯𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻 (@zebestians) November 12, 2018

#DetectivePikachu

SO

GOD

DAMN

FLUFFY — Sweed (@Pleyway) November 12, 2018

…to shook:

This Detective Pikachu movie is going to provide some excellent nightmare fuel pic.twitter.com/k7SgQyeiMq — AC (@ACinthe715) November 12, 2018

Whelp, that’s it for humanity. Wishing you all a good apocalypse. #DetectivePikachu pic.twitter.com/Uz6PpcXzRi — The Peter Greenwood Show (@PetGreShow) November 12, 2018

As for us, we’re totally giving Detective Pikachu two “Pikas” up.

POKÉMON: Detective Pikachu blasts into cinemas on 10 May, 2019.

