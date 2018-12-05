Diane Keaton has her lost wallet returned after 50 years

To be honest, Diane Keaton had probably written this one off.

But 50 years after she lost her wallet in New York, a good samaritan has returned it to her, complete with her driving license from 1966.

Anton Lulgjuraj, a ‘treasure hunter’, found the wallet after buying the contents of a storage unit in Brewster, New Jersey.

There was also a pocketbook of Keaton’s, as well as a stack of 32 family photographs and snapshots.

Speaking to the New York Daily News, 45-year-old Lulgjuraj said: “I opened it up and thought, ‘Is this Diane Keaton, the actress? It couldn’t be. Or maybe it could.’

“It was like a time capsule.”

The name on the driver’s license was Keaton’s given name, Diane Hall, listing her address as Santa Ana, California.

In addition to the license, there was Keaton’s Equity Card, which expired in 1968.

On finding out about the haul, the Annie Hall and Godfather actress couldn’t quite recall the specifics of losing it in the first place.

She tweeted: “This is the craziest story! I don’t remeber [sic] losing this but I’m not surprised because I’ve lost my wallet many times! Thank you, Mr. Lulgjuraj!”

This is the craziest story! I don't remeber losing this but I'm not surprised because I've lost my wallet many times! Thank you, Mr. Lulgjuraj! https://t.co/bfLaG9oD1P — Diane Keaton (@Diane_Keaton) December 4, 2018





Mr Lulgjuraj has said that he’s keen to return to items, but is not seeking any reward.

