Diane Nelson, Former DC President, Deletes Twitter After ‘Joker’ Praise Leads to Harassment From DCEU Fans

Former DC Entertainment president Diane Nelson has exited Twitter following online harassment from fans of the DC Extended Universe, Entertainment Weekly reports. Nelson, who ran DC Entertainment from 2009 to 2018, started receiving criticisms from DCEU supporters after sending out a positive reaction to Todd Phillips’ footage of Joaquin Phoenix in full clown makeup for “Joker.”

“LOVE IT!” Nelson wrote on social media. “Great story, great actor, specific and strong vision from talented director. What DC should have been doing since Nolan. Even if die hard fans struggle with his vision. #goodmoviesaregoodmovies“

DCEU fans interpreted Nelson’s remark as a dig at Zack Snyder, the creative visionary behind the DCEU as director of “Man of Steel,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” and “Justice League.” Snyder’s films received severe critical beatings in the press, and “Justice League” was a box office bomb as the lowest-grossing DCEU release to date.

According to EW, DCEU fans criticized Nelson for not supporting Snyder’s vision while heading DC Entertainment. One Twitter user referred to Nelson as a “snake in the grass.” Nelson clarified her comment, saying, “I happen to count Zack Snyder among those things, if you are insinuating otherwise. No snake here,” but it wasn’t enough to stop the harassment. Nelson originally turned her account to private but then exited the platform altogether.

The DCEU tries to rebound this December with the release of “Aquaman.” Phillips’ “Joker” is backed by Warner Bros. but is a standalone film that is not a member of the DCEU.

