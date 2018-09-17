Dick Van Dyke stuns fans with appearance in Mary Poppins Returns trailer

The veteran star is back, and people are crying about it.

Film fans have shared their shock at Dick Van Dyke’s appearance in the trailer for the new Mary Poppins film – and how similar he looks to the original film more than 50 years ago.

The actor, 92, has a role in Mary Poppins Returns, the sequel to the first film, which was released in 1964.

Although he was best known for playing cockney chimney sweep and street artist Bert, he also had a minor other role as Mr Dawes Sr, the old director of the bank where Mr Banks worked, for which he sported special make-up to age him.

Dick Van Dyke in the original Mary Poppins and him in the new one… #MaryPoppinsReturns pic.twitter.com/WKGcVuKmq0 — Olly Gibbs (@ollyog) September 17, 2018

In the new film, Van Dyke plays Mr Dawes Jr, the son of his original aged character, and he appears to be nearly identical, with fluffy white hair and a beard, and glasses.

Many fans took to Twitter to express their disbelief at the likeness, with one writing that it is “surreal” and that he “doesn’t need prosthetics now”.

Dick Van Dyke will be playing the exact same role in #marypoppinsreturns that he played in the original Mary Poppins in 1964 except he doesnt need prosthetics now. surreal pic.twitter.com/Qyr5yZEy6f — ReplayReplayReplay (@ReplayReplayRe) September 17, 2018

Other fans became emotional at the sight of the veteran actor dancing on a table towards the end of the trailer, harking back to his appearance in the original film.

I cried during gym because I watched this. Dick Van Dyke is back and I cried. I love Mary Poppins so much, you have no idea. https://t.co/vbCwsdmz59 — Maggie I misses RTX (@maggie_1277) September 17, 2018

High pitched screaming when I saw Dick Van Dyke, Colin Firth and Meryl Streep. Lord help me when Julie Andrews makes her appearance. https://t.co/dup5dv6JfL — Taylor M.☕️ (@Tay_Marsh) September 17, 2018

Stop Everything. DICK VAN DYKE IS DANCING ON A DESK. https://t.co/qbvVgmHRUH — sarah maclean (@sarahmaclean) September 17, 2018

TFW you’re 92 years old but also you’re Dick Van Dyke pic.twitter.com/1wjeBg5etU — Forrest Wickman (@ForrestW) September 17, 2018

The new Disney film sees Emily Blunt playing beloved nanny Mary Poppins, taking over the role from Julie Andrews.

The trailer sees her reuniting with the Banks children Michael and Jane, played by Ben Whishaw and Emily Mortimer, who have grown up and are struggling to hold on to their house on Cherry Tree Lane.

The clip also gives a look at Lin-Manuel Miranda as a dancing lamp lighter as well as glimpses of Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Dame Julie Walters and Angela Lansbury.

Mary Poppins Returns is released in the UK on December 21.