Did you spot this mad connection between Elf and Ghostbusters?

From Digital Spy

Elf has become to the present generation what It's A Wonderful Life was to an earlier one – you start thinking about it around 30 November, and you can't really kick off the Christmas period properly till you've seen it.

Ghostbusters is good too, but it's not Christmassy. That's okay, nobody's perfect.

But did you ever notice this thing they had in common? We'll lay out out flat for you now: Buddy's dad lives in the same building as Sigourney Weaver's Dana.

Also known as 55 Central Park West, this iconic building provided the backdrop both for Buddy's home-from-home and the coming of Gozer the Gozerian, Volguus Zildrohar, Lord of the Sebouillia.

Naturally, we have proof. Here is the apartment building from Elf (note the church on the left):



Photo credit: New Line Cinema More

And here it is as the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man approaches:

Photo credit: Columbia Pictures More

That church is pretty distinctive.

Anyway, here it is in real life. They added a few gothic storeys in Ghostbusters.

Photo credit: edenpictures More

So there you have it. Buddy's father lives in Spook Central.







('You Might Also Like',)