Did Thanos Kill Me? Site Decides Whether You Survived ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

A big question coming out of Avengers: Infinity War was who died and who survived ? Playing off Thanos’ plans for the Infinity Gauntlet and Stones, one Marvel fan has built a simple site to determine whether you were a casualty of the war.

Visit didthanoskill.me to find out if Thanos spared or slayed you for the good of the universe. For those who haven’t watched Infinity War yet, and don’t mind spoilers, here’s an explanation of the site’s premise.

SPOILERS! The following will spoil the end of Avengers: Infinity War. If you haven’t watched the movie yet, turn back now.

Thanos’ master plan in Avengers: Infinity War is to use the Infinity Stones to eliminate half the population of the universe before overpopulation takes away resources needed to survive. This happened to his home planet of Titan, where society collapsed.

At the end of Infinity War, Thanos collects all six Infinity Stones and makes half the population of the universe disappear. But those affected aren’t blinked out of existence instantaneously, instead they slowly turn into dust.

There were quite a few heroes in the movie who bit the dust and the “Did Thanos Kill Me?” site determines if you will join those slain or if you’ll live to fight another day with the remaining Avengers for a counteroffensive against the Mad Titan.

thanos spared me More



didthanoskill.me

YOU WERE SPARED BY THANOS

Congratulations, you were spared by the random selection process of the Infinity Gauntlet. You can now join up with the other surviving heroes: Iron Man, Captain America, Okoye, Hulk, Thor, Rocket Racoon, Black Widow and Nebula.

And before you think there’s no way you guys can win against Thanos, remember Thor’s sweet new axe, which managed to cut through the Infinity Stone blast.

thanos slain More



didthanoskill.me

YOU WERE SLAIN BY THANOS, FOR THE GOOD OF THE UNIVERSE

Sorry, you have been unceremoniously erased from the universe. But look on the bright side, you get to join other heroes like Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, Falcon, Winter Soldier, Black Panther, Star-Lord, Groot, Drax and Mantis.

Let’s be real here. When Thanos “killed” half the universe. he could simply have transported them to the Soul Stone dimension.How else do you explain the moment when he saw young Gamora at the end of the movie? And most, if not all, of these heroes will probably come back in Avengers 4, so you won’t be dead for long… you’ll just have to sit tight until 2019.

So what was your fate according to the “Did Thanos Kill Me?” site? Let us know in the comments section below.

