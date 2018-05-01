Director of 'Avengers: Infinity War' just dropped some major spoilers at a high school Q&A

Warning: This post contains big spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers assembl…y? A lucky group of students at an Iowa City-area high school were treated to a one-on-one Q&A session with Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo this week, and like any plugged-in high school student, one of them has shared the scoop on Reddit. “I was there too in the front row,” the poster teased, before going on to list the pearls of spoilery wisdom that Russo dropped on the crowd. Read on to learn the answers to some of your burning questions about 2018’s biggest movie.

Valkyrie (and Korg) live to fight another day.

After watching his surviving subjects be blown out of the sky by Thanos, it’s fair to ask whether Thor should rename himself the “Last Son of Asgard.” According to Russo, however, at least two other passengers survived that attack … and no, neither of them is Loki. The filmmaker told the group that Tessa Thompson’s hard-drinking, hard-fighting Valkyrie is definitely still alive and kicking, having absconded via an escape pod. As for Korg — the rock creature (voiced by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi) that the God of Thunder befriended on Sakaar — Russo declined to address his fate one way or the other. If you ask us, that means he’s definitely gonna take down Thanos in Avengers 4.

Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok. (Photo: Marvel Studios/courtesy of Everett Collection) More

Avengers: Title War

Speaking of the still-untitled fourth Avengers film, don’t expect to be able to call it by its name anytime soon. Russo says that the sure-to-be-revealing title will remain under wraps for a while. Our guess? It’s announced to great fanfare during Marvel’s victory lap at this year’s Comic-Con in San Diego.

Whose death speech is it anyway?

Robert Downey Jr. is famous for inventing dialogue for Tony Stark, so it’s only natural that his onscreen protégé, Tom Holland, aka Spider-Man, would follow in the footsteps of the (iron) man his alter ego calls boss. According to Russo, the young actor improvised the wall-crawler’s final moments before crumbling to dust. Did you ever see that old movie Terms of Endearment? Because we’re tearing up just thinking about Spidey’s heartbreaking goodbye.

Tom Holland as Spider-Man. (Photo: Sony Pictures) More

A Strange victory

Asked by students why Dr. Strange would part so willingly with the Time Stone — the glowing green gem that the Sorcerer Supreme was supposed to give his life to defend — Russo emphasized the good doctor’s final words: “This was the only way.” Don’t forget that Strange viewed more than 14 million possible futures and found only one in which victory was remotely possible. And that future involved surrendering the Time Stone.

Iowa City, represent!

Never let it be said that Russo is ashamed of his Midwest origins. The director confirmed that he put Iowa City on the Marvel Cinematic Universe map by including a throwaway reference to a “high school valedictorian in Iowa City” in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which he co-directed with his brother, Anthony.

