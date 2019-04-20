Director John Singleton in hospital after stroke

The film-maker is in intensive care, his family said.

Oscar-nominated director John Singleton is in intensive care after suffering a stroke.

The film-maker, known for movies including Boyz n The Hood, Shaft and 2 Fast 2 Furious, fell ill on Wednesday, his family said in a statement to the Press Association.

Singleton, 51, is now in hospital “under great medical care”, they said.

The statement said: “On Wednesday, April 17th our beloved son/father, John Singleton, suffered a stroke while at the hospital.

“John is currently in the ICU and under great medical care.

“We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues.”

The statement was signed by the Singleton family, including his four children.

Following news of the stroke, friends and colleagues sent their best wishes.

Rapper Snoop Dogg shared a picture of the pair together on Instagram, writing: “Pray 4 my brother.”

Brian Koppelman, the co-creator of Billions, a TV drama Singleton has directed episodes of, said working with him had been a “career highlight”.

For Dave and me, working with John Singleton is a career highlight. And getting to know him has been even better. Here's to a full and quick recovery. (We have been scheming on a project together. He's got to get well so we can all get to it!). — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) April 20, 2019

Chicago Fire co-creator Derek Haas said: “John Singleton is a wonderful human. Get well!”

Actress Nia Long wrote: “Praying hard this morning for my friend @johnsingleton PULL THROUGH BABY.”

Praying hard this morning for my friend @johnsingleton PULL THROUGH BABY ❤️ pic.twitter.com/neYNnRFmX4 — Nia Long (@NiaLong) April 20, 2019

Los Angeles-born Singleton’s films often deal with themes of inner-city violence.

His 1991 film Boyz n The Hood earned him an Academy Award nomination for best director, making him the first African American nominee and the youngest ever.