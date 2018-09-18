The director of 'The Raid' made a horror for Netflix and the first trailer is FEROCIOUS

Gareth Evans, the British filmmaker who brought us the genre-defining action epics The Raid and The Raid 2, has turned his hand to horror for his next picture Apostle.

Set in 1905, Apostle stars Downton Abbey’s Dan Stevens as Thomas Richardson, a mysterious man who is searching for his lost sister. Richardson has travelled to a remote island to confront a cult leader (Michael Sheen) who is demanding a ransom for her release. The pair inevitably clash, and the first trailer promises an epic showdown between Richardson and the cult.

Invoking comparisons to The Wicker Man, Evans’ own Safe Haven (part of the terrific portmanteau horror anthology V/H/S/2), plus lashing of gory torture – Apostle looks like it won’t be for the faint-hearted. Watch the trailer below.

The good news is there’s not long to wait for Apostle as it’s going to be available to stream on Netflix from 12 October.

In November last year, Stevens teased that Apostle is going to feel very relevant in today’s climate, despite being set in 1905.

“Apostle is quite extraordinary,” Stevens told Yahoo while promoting The Man Who Invented Christmas. “Gareth Evans is an amazing filmmaker. I think I’m right in saying that he’s the only Welshman who, up to this point in his career, has only made films in Indonesia, largely kung fu movies, and a couple of horror shorts in there as well.”

“I’m part of his first British film, and I keep calling it my Brexit movie, you’ll see why next year. It’s really quite extraordinary. I’ve never done anything like it, and I don’t think Gareth has either. I hope it’ll pop a few brains.”

Dan Stevens in Apostle (Netflix) More

Synopsis: The year is 1905. Thomas Richardson travels to a remote island to rescue his sister after she’s kidnapped by a mysterious religious cult demanding a ransom for her safe return. It soon becomes clear that the cult will regret the day it baited this man, as he digs deeper and deeper into the secrets and lies upon which the commune is built.

Apostle, written and directed by Gareth Evans, starring Dan Stevens, Lucy Boynton, Mark Lewis Jones, Bill Milner, Kristine Froseth, Paul Higgins and Michael Sheen, arrives on Netflix on 12 October.

