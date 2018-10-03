Director Spike Lee to deliver Bafta lecture

The film-maker will give the David Lean Lecture in London later this month.

Film-maker Spike Lee will deliver this year’s David Lean Lecture at Bafta.

The director of movies such as Do The Right Thing, Malcolm X and BlacKkKlansman will give the prestigious film talk at Bafta’s headquarters in London on Monday October 22.

The lecture aims to inspire and inform practitioners and the public, by providing an insight into the experiences and outstanding creative achievements of some of the world’s most compelling film-makers.

Previous speakers include David O Russell, Robert Altman, Paul Greengrass, David Lynch, Ken Loach and Oliver Stone.

We're thrilled to announce that Spike Lee, the legendary filmmaker behind She's Gotta Have It, BlacKkKlansman and more, will be joining us to give our annual David Lean lecture 🤩 Find out more 👉 https://t.co/Gro9hBhn2M pic.twitter.com/nw4E4wPpnh — BAFTA (@BAFTA) October 3, 2018

Lee’s films span over three decades of work examining racial tensions, political issues, urban crime and poverty. He received a Bafta Special Award in 2002 for his outstanding contribution to cinema; he is also an Honorary Oscar winner and a two-time Oscar nominee.

Bafta film committee chair Marc Samuelson said: “We are thrilled and honoured to have Spike Lee delivering the David Lean Lecture this year.

“He is an incredible film-maker who has brought original and sometimes provocative pieces of work to the screen. His lens on aspects of US society, including race relations and politics, has made audiences debate and reflect.

“We are looking forward to sharing his unique experiences as a film-maker, and his insights as one of America’s leading storytellers.”

The David Lean Lecture carries on the legacy of the late director, one of the founders of the British Film Academy (as it was then known) in 1947.

It is funded by The David Lean Foundation, which supports and encourages excellence in British film-making.

Public tickets will go on sale at 12.30pm on October 5. To book tickets, go to www.bafta.org/whats-on/.