Disenchantment: Netflix’s next big animated comedy hit?

Given his phenomenal success with both The Simpsons and Futurama, the release of a new animated show from Matt Groening is understandably cause for considerable excitement. Fans won’t have to wait too much longer to find out if he has another hit on his hands either as it was recently confirmed that the first 10 episodes of Groening’s latest venture Disenchantment will arrive on Netflix on August 17th.

Disenchantment will not only be Groening’s first foray into producing content for a streaming service, but also his first attempt at a show aimed at an adult audience. Given the track record of both his previous work and Netflix’s previous animated output however, the stage is certainly set for Disenchantment to be a considerable success.

Netflix’s Track Record

Netflix has delivered an impressively diverse array of original programming in recent years. However, one of its greatest successes has been in the field of adult-oriented animation.

At the forefront of course is Bojack Horseman, a bona fide masterpiece which has long since transcended from being a mere animated comedy to something far more complex. It’s a comedy, a drama and a haunting character study all combined into one unique package that managed to be incredibly witty and unapologetically silly in equal measure. With Bojack, Netflix showed that not only could it compete with the conventional heavy-hitters of the animated comedy world, but it could also add in deep psychological ponderings and genuine emotional heft to take things to another level.

Netflix’s other animated offerings have also been well worth a watch too. Big Mouth for example is a crude but clever coming-of-age offering from Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg dealing with the awkwardness of adolescence. F is For Family meanwhile is an underrated animated sitcom courtesy of comedian Bill Burr. The show tackles suburban family life in the 1970s and while proudly profane and frequently un-pc, it also has a lot of heart and surprisingly nuanced take on gender equality, masculinity and parenting in general.

Coupled with these three original series, the service has also championed firm favourites from elsewhere, such as Archer and Rick and Morty, both of which are hugely successful and innovative shows which continue to garner huge cult followings. In other words, Netflix’s track record with adult-orientated animation is second to none and there’s no reason to doubt that they will once again strike gold with Groening’s new show.

Disenchantment: What to expect?

Disenchantment may not land for a few months yet, but it certainly looks like an intriguing prospect. While obviously some of the finer details are still under-wraps, the key characters and the general premise have now been confirmed.

According to the official synopsis:

“In Disenchantment, viewers will be whisked away to the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, where they will follow the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci. Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses and lots of human fools.”

