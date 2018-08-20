Disenchantment season 2: Everything you need to know

From Digital Spy

Warning: Contains spoilers for Disenchantment season 1.

Even though Matt Groening's first Netflix production Disenchantment wasn't a hit with the critics, we will still be getting a second season of the animated fantasy sitcom.

When Netflix announced the show, they ordered 20 episodes and the first batch of 10 episodes arrived on August 17, 2018 as "Part 1". But now that we've been introduced to hard-drinking princess Bean, her elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci, what's next for the trio?

Here's everything we know so far about season 2 – or Part 2, if that's what you prefer to call it.

Disenchantment season 2 release date: When can we expect it?

Usually we'd say that you can expect the second season to arrive at a similar time the following year, so that would be August 2019.

Photo credit: Netflix More

However, since 20 episodes were commissioned straightaway, there's a chance that they've been working on them all simultaneously. That means we could get season two earlier, potentially sometime at the start of 2019, but nothing has been confirmed either way.

Disenchantment season 2 cast: Who's coming back?

With pretty much all of Dreamland turned to stone in the season one finale, the only guaranteed returns of the main cast are Abbi Jacobson as Bean, Eric Andre as Luci, John DiMaggio as Bean's father King Zøg, Tress MacNeille as Bean's stepmother Queen Oona and Sharon Horgan as Bean's mother Queen Dagmar.

Technically, Nat Faxon might not be back as Elfo given that he was killed off in the penultimate episode of the first season. We'd be surprised if he wasn't brought back to life somehow in season two though, especially as the post-credits scene of the finale saw his lifeless body dragged away by unseen figures.

Photo credit: Netflix More

We'll have to wait and see if Billy West and Maurice LaMarche will be back as Sorcerio and Odval, given that they were both turned to stone, although both actors also voice multiple minor roles as well.

Hopefully we haven't heard the last of Matt Berry as Prince Merkimer (who was turned into a pig in the second episode and is also, presumably, currently a stone statue).

Disenchantment season 2 spoilers: How does season 1 set it up?

Alongside Elfo's death, the big reveal of season one was that Bean's mother Queen Dagmar wasn't dead, but had been turned to stone, leaving Bean with the choice of reviving Elfo or her mother with the elixir of life.