Disney accidentally points fans to sex line number in new 'Captain Marvel' pic

It all seems innocuous enough – Brie Larson in an old school phone box, surrounded by posters for MTV’s 90s Rock The Vote campaign.

Larson posted the pic on Tuesday ahead of the mid-term elections in the US, hoping to get a few more folk to the polling booth.

“Captain Marvote is a bad pun but now that I have your attention please vote tomorrow,” she amusingly captioned.

CAPTAIN MARVOTE IS A BAD PUN BUT NOW THAT I HAVE YOUR ATTENTION PLEASE VOTE TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/ZhXk5Qzkt5 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) November 5, 2018





But as with all things Marvel, and likely exacerbated by the excessive secrecy surrounding the forthcoming movie, the picture was soon being dissected for clues.

The most prominent being, if one zooms in, that phone number above the receiver cradle in the booth.

Of course, thanks to the internet (and Movieweb), those with a bafflingly encyclopaedic knowledge of Disney matters recognised it.

Turns out that it used to be used on the Disney show The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, and was a number owned by ABC (which is owned by Disney) which would route callers to a recorded message saying: “Thank you for calling ABC. The number you have reached is a fictional, non-working number used for motion picture and television productions.”

However, in the interim, it appears things have changed.

Now it routes you to… an adult chat line, which says: “Welcome to America’s hottest talk line. Guys, hot ladies are waiting to talk to you, press one now. Ladies, to talk to interesting and exciting guys free, press two to connect free now.”

Seems Captain Marvel might be in need of some grown up company, or, as the recording suggests, ‘interesting and exciting guys’ or ‘hot ladies’.

Either way, it’s a bit of a blunder, but likely to be remedied in some fashion or other.

The movie, which also stars Jude Law, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Gemma Chan and Lashana Lynch, is due out on March 8.

