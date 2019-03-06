Disney brings forward 'Maleficent 2' release date, shares full title and poster

We’re going to get the new Maleficent movie sooner than expected.

Disney has brought forward the sequel’s release from May 2020 to October 2019 and revealed what the full title is.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil will see the return of Angelina Jolie as the titular anti-fairy as well as Elle Fanning as the sleeping beauty, Princess Aurora.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil comes to cinemas in Autumn (credit: Disney)

Joining them are Michelle Pfeiffer as Queen Ingrith, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as a so-far unnamed character, but possibly the love interest for Maleficent.

Elsewhere, Deadpool star Ed Skrein is reportedly playing the film’s villain, alongside veteran British actor Robert Lindsay.

Meanwhile, Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville, and Juno Temple will be back as the pixies Knotgrass, Flittle, and Thistlwit.

The film was shot at Pinewood Studios, just outside of London, last May with Joachim Rønning serving once again as director.





Here’s the official synopsis:

“A fantasy adventure that picks up several years after Maleficent, in which audiences learned of the events that hardened the heart of Disney’s most notorious villain and drove her to curse a baby Princess Aurora, Maleficent II continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen, as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.”

The first movie, released in 2014, scored an impressive £575 million for Disney.



