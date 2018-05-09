Disney CEO says new 'Avengers' movies could happen after 'Avengers 4'

Avengers 4 may not be the last outing for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

That is according to Disney CEO Bob Iger who has reportedly told investors that there is a possibility for more Avengers movies to be made.

The Hollywood Reporter claims Iger told investors, on Tuesday, during an earnings call:

“We meet on a regular basis with our Marvel team, and we’ve plotted out Marvel movies that will take us well into the next decade. I’m guessing we will try our hand at what I’ll call a new franchise beyond Avengers, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you won’t see more Avengers down the road. We just haven’t made any announcements about that … Given the popularity of the characters and given the popularity of the franchise, I don’t think people should conclude there will never be another Avengers movie.”

This shouldn’t surprise fans given the phenomenal success of the latest movie, Avengers: Infinity War. It’s been reported that the film will earn $600 million (£442 million) in profit following its release on April 24.

Several stars are expected to hang up their capes following the release of Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, including Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye).

Which ones will stay which ones will go?

Chris Hemsworth may well stay on to appear in another Taika Waititi-directed Thor movie, with Scarlett Johanssen expected to appear in the Black Widow solo film, so both actors could potentially return for another Avengers film.

There’s also the new crop of heroes that have entered the MCU including Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther, Evangeline Lilly’s the Wasp and Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel who could certainly make up a new Avengers team too.

With so many comic book heroes yet to transition to the big screen there are so many ways to pass on the Avengers mantle.

READ MORE

Ellen Page on letting go of Kitty Pryde

‘Tully’ director Jason Reitman talks Marvel possibilities

The Russo Brothers talk ‘Avengers: Infinity War’



