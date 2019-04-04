Disney confirm Deadpool's future following Fox merger

Disney has confirmed that Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool has survived the company's merger with Fox.

Despite the Merc with a Mouth being the antithesis to the family-friendly films Disney are known for releasing, they confirmed at CinemaCon that the current iteration of Deadpool will live on.

Alan Horn, the studio's chairman, was midway through their presentation when tweets from Reynolds' social media account, poking fun at the merger, were shown on screen.

"You'll be seeing more of Deadpool in the years to come," he reportedly said.

Part of the presentation also included a video of various Disney properties intermixed with Fox ones, including a shot of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has previously spoken about his excitement over X-Men and Fantastic Four characters now being available to have in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"The truth is I'm excited for all of them," he said. "And it's not just the marquee names, you know. There are hundreds of names on those agreements and the fact that Marvel is as close as we may ever get now to having access to all of the characters is something I've been dreaming about for my almost 20 years at Marvel. It's very exciting."

Also during the Disney conference, new footage from Avengers: Endgame debuted, as did footage of Will Smith's Gennie in Aladdin.