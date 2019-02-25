Disney drops new 'Lion King' poster and it's reminding people of the original movie

A brand new TV spot and poster for The Lion King dropped on Sunday night and it is taking people back to the original.

The trailer is not too much different from the first teaser shared last November, in fact, it looks like a truncated version of it, but the poster feels very nostalgic.

It sees Mufasa and a young Simba in front of a red, yellow and orange sun which is similar to many versions of the original 1994 movie poster.





The scene seems to be the one where Mufasa explains to his son and heir that their kingdom includes “everything the light touches” so it looks like this version will be a faithful copy of the original, just with different voice actors and photorealistic computer animation.

People can’t get enough of the new poster and its comparison to the original film:

look at the new Lion King movie poster compared to the 1994 one 😭😍 it’s BEAUTIFUL pic.twitter.com/XYqBUJN4ex — keat 🙂 (@keatxngrant) February 25, 2019





This is just as gorgeous as the original Lion King Poster. I just cannot fucking wait for this movie. Only 144 more days!!! pic.twitter.com/9eVOaTxW3b — crying in the shower so no one can hear me (@lion_king_fann) February 25, 2019





This new Lion king poster is STUNNING 1994 and 2019#TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/361wfvphqp — um (@TalkingDCMarvel) February 25, 2019





The 2019 film stars Donald Glover as Simba. Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Billy Eichner as Timon, John Oliver as Zazu, Keegan-Michael Key as Kamari, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala and James Earl Jones returning as Mufasa.

The remake is directed by Jon Favreau who previously directed the critically and commercially successful The Jungle Book.

Here’s the official synopsis:

From Disney Live Action, director Jon Favreau’s all-new The Lion King journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolises his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival.

Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.

The Lion King is expected to be released on July 19, 2019.

