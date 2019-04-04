Disney-Fox merger will mean more 'Alien', 'Kingsman' and 'Planet of the Apes' movies

The Disney-Fox merger is set to bring more major franchises back to the big screen, according to reports.

While many movie fans are feverishly excited about how the X-Men might interact with the Avengers, the vice chair of Fox’s film division has thrown some other names into the mix now too.

Speaking at the CinemaCon event in Las Vegas, Fox’s Emma Watts presented footage of the final X-Men movie in its current form, Dark Phoenix.

“It’s the perfect sendoff for our epic X-Men series,” she told the audience (via THR).

And speaking about the merging of the two studios, she added: “We intend to do our part, and it is in that spirit that we will continue to create new stories.”

She then specifically name-checked Kingsman, Alien, Planet of the Apes, Maze Runner and Avatar as properties that will continue to be explored by the joint studio in the future.

Avatar we knew about, of course, with James Cameron already filming a potential $1 billion worth of sequels as we speak.

But Alien, Kingsman and Planet of the Apes now look to be part of the plan too.

Ridley Scott has in the past talked about a potential chapter to follow Alien: Covenant, to be called Alien: Awakening, though plans for it were said to have been shelved after Covenant under-performed at the box office.

Xenomorph fans, watch this space…



