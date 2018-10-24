Disney plotting 'Pirates of the Caribbean' reboot by 'Deadpool' writers

Disney is reportedly plotting a reboot of the Pirates of the Caribbean series with help from the writers behind the R-rated Deadpool movies.

Deadline reports that the Mouse House has met with Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who penned both Deadpool and Deadpool 2.

But fans of the family-friendly franchise should perhaps not fear the potential introduction of face-smashing ultra-violence in a Reese-Wernick-penned Pirates project.

Reese’s first movie writing credit was Clifford’s Really Big Movie in 2004.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, based loosely on the famous animatronic Disneyland ride, launched in 2003, with Johnny Depp’s drunken sailor Jack Sparrow helming The Curse of the Black Pearl.

It was followed by Dead Man’s Chest in 2006, At World’s End in 2007, On Stranger Tides in 2011, and Salazar’s Revenge in 2017, the last movie making nearly $800 million.

In all, the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced franchise has made over $4.5 billion at the box office.

A sixth film was thought to be in production, but it could be that Disney are planning to relaunch the series instead.

It’s not known whether that would involve Depp returning as Captain Jack, or whether a relaunch would bring in a brand new lead.

