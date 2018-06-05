The Disney Princesses assemble for new Wreck-It Ralph 2 trailer

Finally, Wreck-It Ralph’s Princess Vanellope von Schweetz meets some of her contemporaries. But not before a pretty spiky introduction.

The new trailer for Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 has landed, in a hail of memes and trademarked intellectual property.

For reasons not divulged just yet, Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) and Ralph (John C. Reilly) secure passage to ‘the internet’ from their respective arcade machines, and discover, according to the Princess of Sugar Rush, ‘the most beautiful miracle I have ever seen’.

And after being frustrated by auto-fill search engines, and then chased by stormtroopers, Vanellope discovers her sorority.

Cue a maelstrom of self-referential jokes about Disney Princess tropes from the likes of Snow White, Cinderella, Elsa, Pocahontas, and Rapunzel: “We’re you poisoned? Cursed? Kidnapped or enslaved? Do people assume that all your problems got solved because a big strong man showed up?”

Ouch. Sorry, Walt.

Impressively, almost all the original voice casts got on board for the stand-out scene, including Mandy Moore (Rapunzel from Tangled), Paige O’Hara (Belle from 1991’s Beauty and the Beast), Anika Noni Rose (Tiana from The Princess and the Frog), Kelly Macdonald (Merida from Brave), Auli’i Cravalho (Moana), Jodi Benson (Ariel from 1989’s The Little Mermaid), Irene Bedard (Pocahontas), and Linda Larkin (Princess Jasmine in 1992’s Aladdin).

The movie, which also stars Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch, Taraji P. Henson, and James Corden, is due out November 30.

