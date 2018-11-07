Disney Princesses out in force for 'Ralph Breaks The Internet' premiere

So many Disney Princesses in one place must constitute some kind of world record.

The regal gathering took place at the premiere of Ralph Breaks The Internet, the sequel to 2012’s Wreck-It Ralph.

Out in force were 11 of the voice actresses who have played Disney Princesses over the years, all of whom appear in a scene from the new movie.

Irene Bedard (the voice of Pocahontas), Kate Higgins (Aurora from Sleeping Beauty), Jennifer Hale (Cinderella), Jodi Benson (Ariel from The Little Mermaid), Mandy Moore (Rapunzel from Tangled), Sarah Silverman (Vanellope), Ming-Na Wen (Mulan), Paige O’Hara (Belle from Beauty and the Beast), Linda Larkin (Jasmine from Aladdin), Auli’i Cravalho (Moana), and Pamela Ribon (Snow White) all hit the red carpet.

Disney’s princesses lounging around in Ralph Breaks the Internet. (Credit: Disney) More

Kelly Macdonald (Merida from Brave), Kristen Bell (Anna from Frozen) and Idina Menzel (Elsa) were missing from the line-up, though they appears in the movie, in a scene in which Silverman’s unlikely Vanellope Von Schweetz bonds with her fellow Princesses.

Set six years after the first film, it finds the residents of Vanellope’s game Sugar Rush in Mr Litwak’s arcade in jeopardy after the game’s steering wheel breaks.

With the characters taking refuge in other games, Ralph and Vanellope decide to search the internet in the hope of solving the problem.





John C. Reilly returns as Ralph, with 30 Rock’s Jack McBrayer as Fix-It Felix Jr and Jane Lynch as Calhoun.

Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot joins the cast as Shank, a racer from the game Slaughter Race, Taraji P. Henson as the algorithm Yesss, and Alfred Molina as Double Dan, a creature from the Dark Web.

Directed by Rich Moore and Phil Johnston, it lands in the UK on November 30.

Read more

Tom Hanks promises emotional ending to Toy Story 4

Michael Douglas gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Cameras roll on Deadwood movie



