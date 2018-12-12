Disney reveals full cast of Star Wars TV show

From Digital Spy

Jon Favreau's Star Wars live-action series The Mandalorian has confirmed its full cast

It was announced on Wednesday (December 12) that Narcos star Pedro Pascal is officially joining the series, which is set to debut on Disney's new streaming platform Disney+ next year, as "a lone Mandalorian gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy".

Aside from his role as Javier Peña in Narcos, Pascal is also known for playing Oberyn Martell in the fourth season of Game of Thrones and appearing in Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

He will also be seen in DC's Wonder Woman 1984, which is set for release in 2020.

He will be joined in The Mandalorian by Deadpool's Gina Carano, Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito, Hollywood icon Nick Nolte, legendary director and actor Werner Herzog, Rocky star Carl Weathers, The Hunger Games veteran Omid Abtahi and Supernatural's Emily Swallow.

"We’re having a great time working with this incredibly talented group and excited for everyone to see what we’re up to,” executive producer Jon Favreau said.

The Mandalorian is set between Star Wars' Episodes VI and VII – Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens – and will follow "a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic".

The show will focus on a new Mandalorian following the enduring popularity of franchise characters Jango and Boba Fett, who were also Mandalorians.





A host of big-name directors have been lined up to work on the show, including Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Bryce Dallas Howard (Solemates) and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok).

Filming for the series is currently underway and recently Star Wars creator George Lucas even paid a visit to the set to meet with the show's writer and executive producer Jon Favreau, on what happened to be his birthday.

The Mandalorian is set to premiere on Disney+ next year.

