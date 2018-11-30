Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Series Starring Diego Luna Taps Stephen Schiff As Showrunner

EXCLUSIVE: The recently announced Star Wars series for Disney’s upcoming family focused streaming service Disney+ based Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is being shepherded by former The Americans executive producer Stephen Schiff.

Schiff serves as executive producer and showrunner on the live-action series, a prequel being toplined by Rogue One‘s star Diego Luna reprising his role as Cassian Andor. Jared Bush (Moana) originated the project and wrote a pilot script and a bible.

Lucasfilm produces the series, which follows the adventures of rebel spy Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion and prior to the events of Rogue One. The project has hired writers as it prepares to open a writers room. Production is slated to begin next year.

“Going back to the Star Wars universe is very special for me,” Luna told StarWars.com at the time of the announcement of the series. “We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply.”

This is one of two Star Wars-themed original series created for the streaming service. Director Jon Favreau is spearheading The Mandalorian, an origin story based on the warrior race from which bounty hunters Jango Fett and son Boba Fett sprung, with Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano and Nick Nolte expected to star.

Schiff is coming off a five-year stint on the acclaimed FX drama series The Americans, which he joined at the start of Season 2, rising to executive producer and sharing in the series’ two best drama Emmy nominations. Schiff, who started his career in features, has written/co-written such movies as Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, The Deep End of the Ocean, True Crime, Lolita and, most recently, 2017’s American Assassin.

He is repped by ICM Partners, Sara Bottfeld at Industry Entertainment and attorney Linda Lichter.

