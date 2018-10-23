Which Disney villain crimes would get the longest prison sentence?

Disney villains would get serious time for their crimes

A hero would be nothing without his or her villain and Disney has offered up a slew of great ones to watch.

From Maleficent to Ursula the Sea Witch, these baddies have proven just as enjoyable as the good guys they are trying to get one over of but in real life, their actions would see them spend some more than a few years in the clink.

But which Disney villain’s crimes prove the most despicable in the eyes of the law? MusicMagpie have done some serious investigating and came up with the exact prison sentence each antagonist would get and Hades from Hercules comes out on top.

Which Disney villain would get the longest prison sentence? More

The Greek god of the Underworld was pretty naughty in the 1997 film whose crimes include treason, attempted regicide, kidnapping, child endangerment, false imprisonment, and abuse of power in his bid to take over Mount Olympus.

That works out at about 56 years in jail which isn’t that bad considering he was forced to spend eternity in hell.

Hades is closely followed by Captain Hook from Peter Pan with a 53-year sentence, then Ursula from The Little Mermaid (50 years), Scar from The Lion King (48 years) then Jafar from Aladdin (47 years).





Marwan Kenzari will be playing the Arab sorcerer in Guy Ritchie’s live-action remake of the Disney animation opposite Will Smith’s Genie, Naomi Scott’s Princess Jasmine, and Mena Massoud’s Aladdin.

There are also live-action versions of The Lion King and The Little Mermaid coming to cinemas with Chiwetel Ejiofor voicing Scar and rumours that Lady Gaga is being considered to play Ursula.

You can check out all the live-action Disney movies in the works here.





READ MORE

First trailer lands for Guy Ritchie’s live-action Aladdin

How Venom complicates any link to the MCU

Disney darkens Princess Tiana’s skin after backlash