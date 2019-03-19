Disney's 'Frozen' stage musical is coming to the U.K.

Disney Theatrical Productions under the direction of Thomas Schumacher presents Frozen, the new Broadway-bound musical, music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and book by Jennifer Lee.

It’s time to let it go once more, as Frozen the musical is heading to London’s West End.

The stage adaptation of the animated movie has been a hit on Broadway, and a new production of the musical will reopen the newly refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane in 2020. You could say the theatre is a “bit of a fixer upper”.

The announcement comes as Frozen 2, a sequel to the hit film – the story of Elsa and Anna and famous for songs like ‘Let It Go’ and ‘For The First Time In Forever’ – is scheduled for release later this year.

Prepare to Let It Go as London welcomes Disney’s #FrozenTheMusical in 2020! Don’t get left out in the cold – sign up for #FrozenInLondon priority booking access and exclusive news: https://t.co/ABGiME82BF ❄️ pic.twitter.com/7k0D1FU4Z5 — Disney UK (@Disney_UK) March 19, 2019





Jennifer Lee, who wrote and co-directed the film and penned the book for the musical, said: “We’re so humbled by the continued support for Frozen – at its heart, a joyous story about love and sisterhood.

“We’re very excited to share what we have created on stage with London and to see it come to life in that gorgeous theatre.”

Frozen was the highest grossing animated film of all time and scooped two Oscars, including Best Animated Feature and Original Song for ‘Let It Go‘.

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, responsible for the music and lyrics, said: “The power of Frozen comes from the story of two strong, very real women saving their world by leaning in to their deep love for one another. Expanding this story has been an absolute joy.

“We went deeper and discovered several song moments that enrich the story in a new emotional and theatrical way.”

Casting for the production, directed by Michael Grandage, has not yet been announced.

Frozen opened on Broadway in March 2018.





With reporting by PA