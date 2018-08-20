Disney's 'Star Wars Resistance' animated series gets severe backlash online

Disney has dropped its first trailer for new animated series Star Wars Resistance but YouTubers have not taken a liking to it.

The video has received over 34,000 dislikes compared to around 8,300 likes with the comments section filled with passionately negative reactions.

“If you took a list of everything I wanted in a new star wars series…this would have none of that in it. What even is this?” posted one viewer.

Another said: “I honestly don’t understand. It seems like a show that’s aimed at kids, but if that’s the case, why will it be broadcast at 10 p.m.?”

There’s resistance to Star Wars Resistance More

A number of people have taken issue with what they say see as a too childish quality of the trailer, which centres on characters a few months before the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

It follows Kazuda Xiono, a pilot recruited by Poe Dameron and the Resistance to spy on the growing threat of the First Order.

Another issue is the animation’s aesthetic. One person suggested it looked like it was made in “Microsoft Paint” while another compared it to South Park: “Is this a joke? SouthPark’s animation is better than this.”

Christopher Sean voices the character of Kazuda Xioni while Oscar Isaac reprises his role as Poe Dameron More

Though some people love the trailer and have been posted positive comments. One user wrote: I am excited to see it. I love the art style and the animation. The bright colors, a time of peace…”

Star Wars Resistance features the voice of Christopher Sean (Kazuda), ex-SNL star Bobby Moynihan (Orka) and Scrubs star Donald Faison (Hype Fazon) with Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie making guest appearances as Poe and Captain Phasma.

General Leia Organa will also appear as one of the main characters but her voice will be played by Rachel Butera following the passing of Carrie Fisher.

Star Wars Resistance will debut in the US on Disney Channel on October 7, 2018, with Disney XD airing the series later in the United States and worldwide.

