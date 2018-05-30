BBC One Renews ‘The Split’ Divorce Drama For Second Season

Creator Abi Morgan’s The Split has been renewed for a second season on BBC One. Produced by Sister Pictures, the first six-episode season completed its UK run on Tuesday and began airing in the U.S. on SundanceTV last week. The female-led legal drama is set in the fast-paced world of London’s divorce law circuit and focuses on the Defoe family of lawyers while exploring modern marriage and the legacy of divorce through their eyes.

Nicola Walker, Meera Syal, Stephen Mangan, Fiona Button, Deborah Findlay, Annabel Scholey, Anthony Head, Barry Atsma and Stephen Tompkinson starred in the first season whose first episode launched with 6M consolidated viewers and 2.2M iPlayer requests in the 30 days following.

Suffragette and The Hour writer Morgan says, “It’s a delight and a privilege to bring The Split back for series two and to submerge myself once more into the world of Noble, Hale and Defoe and the lives of Hannah and her sisters. Thank you to the BBC and the enthusiasm of viewers and we look forward to seeing you in 2019.”

The show was the first commission for Sister Pictures, the drama indie led by former Kudos chief Jane Featherstone. She says, “I’ve been very proud to see Nicola Walker leading our incredible cast through six episodes of Abi Morgan’s beautifully crafted exploration of families and modern marriage, and I am thrilled that we’re going to be able to continue to explore their lives in even more detail in a second series. Expect things to get even messier for the Defoe sisters and those closest to them.”

BBC Drama chief Piers Wenger calls the series “bold, modern and original and quite unlike anything else on our screens.”

The Split is produced by Sister Pictures for BBC One, co-produced with SundanceTV, and was renewed by Wenger and Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content. Season One was executive produced by Featherstone, Morgan, director Jessica Hobbs and Lucy Richer for the BBC, with Lucy Dyke producing.

