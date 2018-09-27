'Doctor Who': 13 things you need to know about Jodie Whittaker’s first season

The timelines converged on Sheffield on Monday when the cast and crew of Doctor Who S11 materialised to launch Jodie Whittaker on her maiden TARDIS voyage as The Doctor.

Whittaker – who told Yahoo Movies she had “fallen in love” with the show – was among the audience at a press screening of her debut story, ‘The Woman Who Fell to Earth’.

Read our spoiler-free preview of her first episode here.

Afterwards, she was joined by new showrunner Chris Chibnall and co-stars Bradley Walsh (Graham), Mandip Gill (Yasmin) and Tosin Cole (Ryan) for a Q&A, hosted by BBC Breakfast’s Steph McGovern.

Here are 13 things we learned about the Thirteenth Doctor’s upcoming adventures…

Wearing Peter Capaldi’s costume helped Whittaker find her way into the role

The first female Doctor made her debut during the "Twice Upon a Time" Christmas special.

“The thing that’s really helpful about episode one is being in Peter’s costume for 95 per cent of it,” she said. “I was literally in someone else’s shoes. I felt as if I was continually trying to discover things, and I suppose settle in. From the moment the Doctor finds what she wants to wear, it feels for me that the electricity is all connected back. I felt I could get into my own skin.”

‘The Woman Who Fell to Earth’ is the first episode of Doctor Who Bradley Walsh has seen since 1969

“My background of Doctor Who was watching William Hartnell and Pat Troughton,” he explained. “As soon as it got to colour, I stopped watching it, as I was too busy playing football. So that’s the first whole episode I’ve watched since Pat Troughton finished. And it’s fantastic. I’m thrilled with it, I really am.”

Peter Capaldi, Matt Smith and David Tennant all gave Whittaker advice – but she can’t remember what it was

The Doctor's past (BBC)

“I had wonderful conversations with Peter, Matt and David – but I can’t quite remember them, because I was so hyper, and anxious,” she admitted. “But I do remember them saying, ‘It’s a journey like no other, and you’re going to love it, and it’s going to go so quick, so just try to be present, and enjoy it’.”

Sheffield is now the centre of the Doctor Who universe

“Sense of place is really important – particularly with a new Doctor; you want to ground it in a home,” explained Chibnall. “I lived in the city for a year, so I knew how cinematic it was, and how awesome the people were as well. It gives you a different humour – people saying it as it is!”

Filming in South Africa was amazing

You wouldn't get these vistas in Cardiff… the new Who filmed on location in South Africa (BBC/YouTube)

“We went there because we wanted scale,” said Chibnall. “We’ve got quite a lot of scale in Sheffield, but there are different types of landscapes in South Africa. There are a couple of different worlds we’ve done there.”

And very, very hot

“It was amazing for us, because it was January and it was boiling, and everyone else was freezing,” said Whittaker. “I had to wear a leather jacket, and I was so hot,” added Gill. “But we were warned by the costume designer that if you take it off in that episode, you have to keep it off in Cardiff! So we kept it on. And we’d all agreed that, because we were so cold filming the first episode, we wouldn’t moan when we got to South Africa.” Cole didn’t even complain when he got sunstroke. “He just went very quiet,” said Whittaker.

