Doctor Who's scariest episodes, ranked

From Digital Spy

Halloween is fast approaching and, in a rather excellent cross-Beeb tribute to the time-travelling sci-fi series, Strictly Come Dancing is using the iconic Doctor Who theme tune as part of its suitably spooky celebrations.

Which isn't that surprising, really, as the long-running show has had its fair share of horrors over the years, from deadly Daleks to wicked Weeping Angels.

But what are actually the scariest Doctor Who stories out there? Ones that will send you behind the sofa and wishing you had a TARDIS to get the hell out of there?

Here are seven of the most frightening episodes to curl up with, turn the lights off and watch through your fingers…

You'd think that Doctor Who would have delved into Egyptian lore and imagery much more but this was only the second time in the show's history where it had done so (well, in any meaningful way). The previous, Tom Baker's 'Pyramids of Mars', just misses out on a place in this chart.

This slice of Peter Capaldi, from his first year in charge of the TARDIS, featured a Mummy front and centre and didn't pull any punches when it came to its grim facade. 'The Foretold', as it was actually known, was a withered wreak of a creature and hunted down the weak to kill first – and it only took 66 seconds to do so, with the tension and frights ramped up.

Also providing scares in this outing was pop chanteuse Foxes, who somehow managed to drain all the life from the Queen hit, 'Don't Stop Me Now'.

Lurching back in time a few years now to the David Tennant two-parter that saw the Time Lord become human, which was something of an alarming revelation in itself.

Although the aliens that were chasing him, the Family of Blood, were pretty darn ghoulish (featuring Harry Lloyd in top form in an almost Master-like performance), it was actually something much more Earth-based that caused chills. Enter the Scarecrows.

Doctor Who is great at taking everyday objects and making them seem like the most horrendous things imaginable and here this is evidenced once more – although scarecrows are a bit like clowns in that they're just fairly creepy whatever the context.

Who do you go to for unadulterated, pure evil? Yup, the Devil.

Tennant was barely in the role when he literally came face-to-face with the ultimate bad boy, Satan. Just before that hellish meeting, maximum chills were delivered when the Doctor and Billie Piper's Rose found themselves in Sanctuary Base 6 on Krop Tor, a planet impossibly orbiting a black hole.

The Ood, alien slaves for the human staff, were possessed, while the Devil also reached out to human victims: "Don't turn around," an eerie voice intoned to poor base member Toby, as everyone watching at home stayed glued to their TV sets, not moving an inch. "Don't look at me. If you look at me, you will die."

The Tenth Doctor's time was coming to an end with this penultimate adventure set on the Red Planet. It was back to basics with a base-under-siege story as the Time Lord found himself on the first human colony on Mars, an expedition he knew was doomed – and he soon found out why.

An organism, known as The Flood, had entered the water supply and started to infect the crew of Bowie Base One, one by one, turning the episode into a horrific zombie-fest no- one saw coming.

Early designs for the the make-up had to be altered, too, when then-showrunner Russell T Davies deemed the outcome too horrific. Eeeshk!

"Are you my mummy?" became the catchphrase of the summer of 2005 thanks to Steven Moffat's grisly imagination.

Despite being broadcast during sweltering conditions across the UK, the Gas Mask Zombies of World War II managed to bring proper pant soiling back to Doctor Who for a new generation.

Within minutes, Moffat established himself as the King of Scares in the world of Who, sending audiences behind sofas / pillows / loved ones (delete as applicable) like never before.

And all it took was a child wearing a gas mask.

Before Moffat created an invisible villain in 2014's 'Listen', his predecessor Russell T Davies cranked one out in this grim gem from 2008. David Tennant's Doctor is taking a tour bus on the titular planet Midnight when things start to go wrong and an unseen creature comes aboard.