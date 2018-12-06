Doctor Who backlash shows why it’s time to bin the phrase ‘politically correct’

Until recently, Doctor Who did not appeal to me. Daleks and the Tardis and Time Lords sounded hammy and naff and it all looked a bit am-dram whenever I tuned in. I didn’t get why adults were obsessed with a children’s programme. But then I heard that this latest series had pissed off Jeremy Clarkson so the time had come for a closer look.

I quickly learnt that the current season, its 11th, included episodes about Rosa Parks, the partition of India and witch trials. My interest was piqued. Already intrigued by the casting of the first female Doctor, I was told by a friend that queer characters and people of colour were woven into the narrative in a radical, normalising way, which would make a welcome difference to pretty much everything I have ever read and watched, so I decided to give it a go.

Well, my name is Lucy and I’m a Whovian. From the off, I found this series refreshing. In the first episode, Ryan Sinclair, a 19-year-old, is being taught to ride his bike by his grandmother and step-grandfather, a mixed-race couple. He has dyspraxia. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a dyspraxic character on television. Jodie Whittaker soon entered as the Doctor and it was thrilling to watch a brilliant actor as the lead.

Soon after, there was a brief aside in which Yaz and Ryan discussed their experience of being people of colour. “I get called a Paki when I’m sorting out a domestic or a terrorist when I’m coming home from the mosque,” said Yaz. In later episodes, a niece’s wife was casually referred to, in a natural way, as it should be. It was gently groundbreaking. The latest episode, about a blind girl abandoned by a father who’s crossed over into a parallel universe to be with a lonely, conscious universe masquerading as his late wife, was superb.

Although ratings for the series have been good, and critically it’s been praised, the backlash from people online has been fiery. Some complain that it’s trying to push a “social justice warrior” agenda or that it’s too preachy or worthy. The phrase “politically correct” is the most common criticism. Even The Jeremy Vine Show asked its viewers if Doctor Who had become “too politically correct”.

In a recent interview with the Radio Times, stars Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole were asked to defend the series against claims of being “too PC”. “It makes me laugh, because having the words ‘too’ and ‘correct’ in the same sentence is really bizarre to me. How can you be too correct about something?” said Gill, who plays Yaz.

When I see the phrase “politically correct” or “PC” I tend to roll my eyes and interpret it as a signifier of how a person feels about race, gender, sexuality or ecological issues. In my early years of journalism, I moderated comments at a Conservative newspaper website. “PC gone mad”, a very common epithet, was always shorthand for a tedious expression of disapproval at recycling, or a person of colour or a woman being given some kind of platform or attempt at equality.

The history of the phrase is fascinating and too long and complex to go into here. It has been passed between left and right over the past century, to mean different things. Most recently, Donald Trump has manipulated it as a tool to stir up resentment, fear and division. “I think the big problem this country has is being politically correct,” he told journalist and broadcaster Megyn Kelly in 2015. Millions have lapped up his anti-PC efforts. His calls to ban Muslims from entering the United States, for example, were “not politically correct”, according to the president.

Words have consequences, and, in the rise of populism, these ones certainly have had, so instead of writing it off, I wanted to delve deeper into the Doctor Who criticism and try to understand what these swathes of shocked people online were outraged by, and if it had anything valuable to say about how people feel about changing societal and cultural norms. What does “politically correct” actually mean?

Yaz (Mandip Gill), Graham (Bradley Walsh), the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and Ryan (Tosin Cole) (BBC Studios) More

Story continues