'Doctor Who': Jodie Whittaker's northern accent causes hilarious subtitling error

Jodie Whittaker attends the EW: Women who Kick Ass panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Jodie Whittaker made her American late-night talk show debut this week appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote Doctor Who.

However, her northern accent seemed to cause the show’s subtitlers a bit of a headache, leading to some of her answers being lost in translation.

One particular moment that’s now gone viral on social media is her response to Colbert’s question of where in England she was from.

A valiant attempt by the American subtitler.. pic.twitter.com/EiVJOcvV0U — (((Dotski))) (@dotski_w) October 4, 2018





In case you can’t spot the glaring error, British actress Whittaker hails from HUDDERSFIELD not “HOODEZFIELD” as the subtitles hilariously guessed. But it kind of works phonetically, if you sound it out.

The screenshot was widely shared on Twitter, and West Yorkshire British Transport Police soon got in on the action, as did the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service who both responded to the typo.

We are really proud to police the rail network in Hoodezfield!!!! 😂 @FelixhuddsCat @TPExpressTrains https://t.co/UARWykmh8O — BTP West Yorkshire (@BTPWestYorks) October 5, 2018





Proud to be part of @WYFRS– the Fire & Rescue Service that keeps Hoodezfield safe @Drwhojodie https://t.co/x9S1vhnk30 — Dave Walton (@WYFRSDaveWalton) October 5, 2018





TV personality Kate Hardcastle was impressed to see her fellow Huddersfield native on American TV, but she corrected the subtitler even further saying Huddersfield is pronounced “#withouttheH”.

I was also born in Hoodezfield, West Yorkshire & if @Kirklees don’t put a sign up with this spelling, I shall be a little bit sad #Huddersfield but we pronounce #WithouttheH @Welcome2Yorks pic.twitter.com/v6ZCSylnuf — Kate Hardcastle MBE (@katehardcastle) October 5, 2018









Jodie Whittaker’s first full episode as The Doctor in Doctor Who will debut on BBC One at 6:45pm, Sunday 7 October. Read our spoiler-free preview of ‘The Woman Who Fell To Earth’ here. The new series of Doctor Who will run for 10 episodes on Sunday night, with a special episode at Christmas.

TV subtitling fails are a constant source of entertainment, particularly on live TV, where subtitling is often provided by computer software.

How to spell Benedict Cumberbatch according to BBC subtitles pic.twitter.com/MFGd18lqk4 — Кати (@farmfeatures) March 19, 2014









