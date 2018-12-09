'Doctor Who' Series 11 recap: Jodie Whittaker's first season reviewed and rated

So now we know. After falling off that crane in Sheffield, Tim Shaw… sorry, Tzim-Sha spent 3,407 years in exile: wounded but plotting his revenge. Luckily for him, he came to be revered as a god. Less luckily for him, the Doctor returned to finish the job, foiling his planet-bottling plans with the help of a couple of awesome Ux – and, of course, her TARDIS fam.

‘The Battle of Ranskoor Av Kolos’ provided an action-packed – if technobabble-heavy – conclusion to Jodie Whittaker’s first series at the helm of the TARDIS, bringing closure to the story of Graham, Ryan, Grace and Tim Shaw and proving (as if it was ever in doubt) that our heroes are the better men (and women).

So after 10 weeks of adventures in space and time, where does it leave us?

The watchwords on everyone’s lips going into this series of Doctor Who were ‘inclusive’ and ‘relatable’, and there’s no doubt new showrunner Chris Chibnall and his team delivered on that front. Making Sheffield the Whoniverse’s new centre of gravity was a very canny move, and there was something pleasingly back-to-basics about the new TARDIS crew, with their own personal journeys largely background noise to the real business of four friends just hanging out, enjoying each other’s company and righting the odd galactic wrong before breakfast.

Tosin Cole’s Ryan was sweet and vulnerable, while Mandip Gill’s Yaz combined compassion with inner steel (though of all the leads, Gill was arguably has most underused).

But it’s Bradley Walsh’s Graham who really stole hearts this year, mixing gentle humour with quiet dignity as a man dealing with grief through the most dramatic form of displacement activity imaginable.

In its own way, Walsh’s casting was just as inclusive as Cole’s and Gill’s, designed to send a message that this is a big-tent show with no upper or lower age limit, and where ITV viewers are just as welcome as Netflix-savvy teenagers.

It’s a strategy that seems to have paid off. With a whopping 10.9 million viewers, ‘The Woman Who Fell to Earth’ was the most watched debut story of any Doctor. And, while there’s been an inevitable drop-off over the weeks, the show has still enjoyed a healthy uplift compared to recent series.

Critical reaction has been largely positive, too, with most hailing Whittaker as a breath of fresh air. Of course, with Chibnall making a deliberate choice to introduce voices and perspectives that the show may have been neglected in the past – including more women and people of colour on the writing and directing staff – there has also been some (entirely predictable) grumbling about Doctor Who becoming “too PC”.

But I can’t imagine Chibnall and co will lose much sleep over upsetting the likes of Jeremy Clarkson (who bemoaned the “ham-fisted attempts to ram lefty dogma down our throats”) – and anyone who thinks the Doctor has only just started being a social justice warrior clearly hasn’t been paying attention for the last 55 years.

Also, the series’ most unashamedly ‘woke’ episode, ‘Rosa‘, was arguably also its strongest. A stirring period drama quite unlike anything we’ve seen in the Doctor Who canon before, it wrapped the story of Rosa Parks and the American civil rights movement into a witty, action-packed sci-fi adventure that honoured the dignity of the material without ever feeling too worthy or preachy. (‘Demons of the Punjab’, in which the TARDIS landed during the bloodshed of the Partition of India, was cut from similar cloth, but didn’t didn’t quite land the same emotional blows.)

That said, this series has been guilty of overdoing the Hallmark sentiment on occasion, with Jodie Whittaker shouldering the weight some rather on-the-nose Sunday sermons about friendship, tolerance and the power of love. (They’re all good, positive messages, in a slightly theatre-in-education sort of way, but sometimes maybe it’s enough to show without telling.)