'Doctor Who' splits viewers with historical plots

Doctor Who fans appear to be split on the new series’ use of historical backdrops in recent episodes of the long-running sci-fi show.

The third episode of the show, Rosa, looked at activist Rosa Parks’ pivotal role in the civil rights movement in 1950s Alabama.

Tonight on an all-new #DoctorWho, Yaz attempts to discover her grandmother’s hidden history while the Doctor discovers demons haunting the land. 'Demons of the Punjab' premieres at 8pm on @BBCAMERICA. pic.twitter.com/RXW64I2CWq — Doctor Who on BBC America (@DoctorWho_BBCA) November 11, 2018





Then last night’s show, Demons of the Punjab, found the Doctor and her team plunged into the turmoil of partition in India in 1947, after Mandip Gill’s Yaz asked her grandmother questions about her past.

Many have hailed the show for injecting the usual sci-fi with some solid historical context.

Are people really complaining about Doctor Who including more educational historical episodes?? They’re doing a lot more than history class in school has done! — charlotte ⛄️ (@satanseyebrows) November 11, 2018





Its great that kids & others will now learn more about the

Partition of India. #DoctorWho — Gavin Perkins (@Valamist) November 11, 2018





I am loving how #DoctorWho is teaching a whole new generation about history that isn't being taught in our classrooms. Such a genius and accessible way to do it! @bbcdoctorwho — Sanoobar Patel (@Sanoobar) November 11, 2018





people never had an issue with historical episodes of doctor who until they decided to focus them on people of color and their religions and history without downplaying the injustices they faced — mary 🌸 (@moonliIIies) November 12, 2018





But others having objected to actual events being mixed in with their sci-fi.

#DoctorWho today's @BBC can't make an adventure drama based on fiction, they have to surround it with a PC political history. We want entertainment, not a lecture. — Anthony Rowland (@Merisacat) November 11, 2018





Every episode of this series of Doctor Who is like a history lesson, when what half the cast really need is an acting lesson. — Benjamin Butterworth (@benjaminbutter) November 11, 2018





Seriously? You going to be racist to DEFEND the indefensible? the show is boring, because it is BORING! I don't think you understand Doctor Who is SCIENCE FICTION – that means it is NOT a history show! If you want to bore everyone with your racist drivel, do it on BBC four. — Pappa (@PSGM1969) November 11, 2018





#DoctorWho I don’t wanna see all this historic stuff. If I want that I can go on to a history channel. This is supposed to be sci fi for God’s sake !!!!!!! — julie chambers (@juliech85092691) November 11, 2018





But i don’t watch doctor who to be taught a history lesson. I watch it to see the doctor battling aliens. If i wanted to be taught history i would watch the history channel — James Appleyard (@Furious7Charger) November 11, 2018





When did Doctor Who stop being a sci fi show and become some sort of 20th century history doc? — Michael (@BlueMerleBill) November 11, 2018





But there are many, most saliently, who are quick to note that the show has ALWAYS done this… with the very first Doctor Who serial featuring backdrops like revolutionary France and the Aztec civilisation.

Not to mention every series since…

People complaining about Doctor Who doing "too much history" need to remember that 4 out of the first 8 stories were historical ones. The idea was ALWAYS that a historical story would alternate with a sci-fi one. We had sci-fi last week and next. #DoctorWho — Jay 🌹 🏳️‍🌈 (@ScouseSocialism) November 11, 2018





1963 — Paul Goubert (@GoubsGsy) November 11, 2018





Ouch. Feel the burn…

Next week’s episode, Kerblam!, finds the Doctor and her pals heading to a ‘warehouse moon’ orbiting Kandoka, home to the galaxy’s largest retailer, after she receives a mysterious package.

It stars Lee Mack and Julie Hesmondhalgh.

