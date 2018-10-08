'Doctor Who' verdict: Jodie Whittaker's new Timelord is a huge hit with fans

After promising early buzz (and then great reviews) for Jodie Whittaker’s first episode of Doctor Who, it appears that fans have given their full endorsement to the thirteenth Timelord.

The first instalment of the eleventh series of the long-running sci-fi show landed last night on BBC One, with the former Broadchurch star picking up the sonic screwdriver for The Woman Who Fell To Earth.

The episode found Whittaker tussling with ‘Tim Shaw’, an unlikely-named first alien adversary, and also kebabs, Bradley Walsh, spoons and Sheffield, a winning combination it would seem.










Spoons, indeed.

And in managing to teleport herself and all her new companions into space in the final scene, we got something of a cliffhanger too.

Doctor Who returns on Sunday.

