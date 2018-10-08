'Doctor Who' verdict: Jodie Whittaker's new Timelord is a huge hit with fans

After promising early buzz (and then great reviews) for Jodie Whittaker’s first episode of Doctor Who, it appears that fans have given their full endorsement to the thirteenth Timelord.

The first instalment of the eleventh series of the long-running sci-fi show landed last night on BBC One, with the former Broadchurch star picking up the sonic screwdriver for The Woman Who Fell To Earth.

The episode found Whittaker tussling with ‘Tim Shaw’, an unlikely-named first alien adversary, and also kebabs, Bradley Walsh, spoons and Sheffield, a winning combination it would seem.

If you're a #DoctorWho fan then honestly give the opener a chance. Even if you're really really not sure about a female Doctor. It has so many elements of what has made Who great previously. It was never a successful show because of one MAN. Be willing to be proven wrong. — David Bedwell (@DavidBedwell) October 7, 2018





She said "I'm the Doctor!" And I'm trying not to cheer out loud because it's late and I have neighbours. #DoctorWho — Davey G and the… (@DaveyGandthe) October 8, 2018





I have so much to say about #DoctorWho but I’ll keep it short and sweet;

Writing was fantastic

Cinematography was superb

Characters were beautifully crafted

Music was brilliant

And Jodie…well… SHE IS THE DOCTOR!!!! 🤩

I’m beyond ready for the next 9 weeks — Maximus Brodie (@MaximusBrodie) October 7, 2018





If anybody hasn't seen the new Doctor Who yet….. I'm so sorry you're missing out on true happiness#DoctorWho — Sami Wolfe (@a_wild_samish) October 8, 2018





New #DoctorWho – loved it, loved it, loved it. Heart, soul, light and shade, very excited for the rest of the series. pic.twitter.com/CTuR116qHO — Mike Hales (@MichaelHales) October 8, 2018





Not watched #DoctorWho in years and loving #JodieWhitaker xx — Tom Fleming (@TomFlemo) October 7, 2018





Don't really watch #DoctorWho but this new one is a bit bloody lovely isn't it? Amazing cast, quite emotional and Jodie was SO DAMN GOOD. Love all the Yorkshire accents too 👌 Feels fresh, diverse and just damn great. I wanna see more 🔥 — Elliot Gough (@ElliotExplicit) October 7, 2018





“All of this is new to you and new can be scary.” Low-key calling out all of those reluctant to accept the doctor. #DoctorWho — Reduan Soroar (@CrowsStainedRed) October 7, 2018





Get yourself a girl who looks at you the same way The Doctor looks at spoons #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/ShmWoGaV1E — Ryan Scott (@Flix_Reviewer) October 7, 2018





Spoons, indeed.

And in managing to teleport herself and all her new companions into space in the final scene, we got something of a cliffhanger too.

Doctor Who returns on Sunday.

