Does ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Have a Post-Credits Scene?

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” marks the fifth movie in the long-running “Jurassic Park” franchise, picking up three years after the events of “Jurassic World.” With a franchise with such a long history — the first movie was released in 1993 — it’s clear that even more sequels are likely in the offing.

The modern world of movie franchises and expanded universes finds many of them marked with post-credits scenes that handily tease the next movie in the franchise. So in the age of tons of post-credits scenes in everything from Marvel films to horror movies, should you be prepared to stay in your seat after the credits roll on “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom?”

The answer is yes: you’ll want to hang around even after the last dinosaur roars in the latest “Jurassic World.” The movie contains a post-credits scene that, while short, gives a hint toward where future “Jurassic World” movies might be headed.

(Spoilers for the end of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” beyond this point!)

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” centers on a group commissioned by Eli Mills (Rafe Spalls) venturing back to the destroyed theme park in the last “Jurassic World” movie. With a volcano ready to erupt, Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Owen (Chris Pratt) join the group returning to the park in hopes of saving some of the dinosaurs from extinction.

That results in lots of dinosaurs getting brought off the Costa Rican island of Isla Nublar and brought to the United States mainland, specifically Northern California.

The movie ends with many of the dinosaurs escaping, and several others being sold to rich and powerful people around the world. The velociraptor Blue escapes into the forest just before the credits roll. But Blue isn’t the only loose dinosaur.

In the post-credits scene, we get the sense that dinosaurs roaming the planet is going to continue to be a major problem for humans. The short scene finds finds flying Pteranodons circling, and then landing on, the Eiffel Tower. Except, as the camera pulls back, it becomes apparent it isn’t the real Eiffel Tower — it’s the replica in Las Vegas. That suggests the next movie might take place in Sin City, where there would be plenty of hapless humans to get chomped.

