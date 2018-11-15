How does time travel ACTUALLY work in Doctor Who?

From Digital Spy

"Let me get this straight... a thing that looks like a police box, standing in a junkyard, it can move anywhere in time and space?"

"Quite so."

"But that's ridiculous!"

Time travel has been at the heart(s) of Doctor Who since the series' very beginnings. But the show's approach to exactly how it works, and what the rules of changing history are, has changed more times than the Doctor's face.

Ten years into the show's run, it was established that the Time Lords have their own Laws of Time, practically all of which the Doctor has broken over the course of his/her adventures: they include a strict policy of non-interference in the history of others, and a rule banning Time Lords from ever crossing over into their own time-stream (i.e. meeting their past self).

But those are all just self-imposed edicts. What are the fundamental rules of time travel, as far as Doctor Who is concerned? And do they make any sense? Let's find out.

"You can't rewrite history!"

In one of Doctor Who's very earliest jaunts into history, 1964's 'The Aztecs', the first Doctor (William Hartnell) reprimands his companion Barbara (Jacqueline Hill) for planning to intervene in the Aztecs' practice of human sacrifice. "You can't rewrite history!" he insists. "Not one line!"

His words here are, of course, open to interpretation. When the Doctor says Barbara "can't" rewrite history, he could either be saying that the act is physically impossible – that time travellers cannot impact events in a way that would change their future – or arguing that she simply shouldn't interfere, because the results could be catastrophic.

Let's be generous and assume that it's the latter, because later Doctor Who makes it very clear that time can be rewritten. Well, sometimes.

The eleventh Doctor (Matt Smith) puts it in blunt terms in the 2010 episode 'Flesh and Stone': "Time can shift. Time can change. Time can be rewritten."

Events in the past can be changed, and this will directly affect the future. 'Pyramids of Mars', a fourth Doctor's outing (portrayed by Tom Baker) from 1975, provides us with a clear illustration of this, with companion Sarah Jane (Elisabeth Sladen) briefly returning to a version of 1980 that's been transformed into an apocalyptic wasteland by the time tinkerings of villain Sutekh in 1911.

Photo credit: BBC More

"Back to the Future... it's like Back to the Future!"

But what happens to the time-travellers themselves when history is altered?

Well, in 2007's 'The Shakespeare Code', the tenth Doctor (David Tennant) tells Martha (Freema Agyeman) that if the Carrionites succeed in taking over Earth in 1599, she would vanish – Back to the Future-style – because the future she's from would no longer exist.

The recent 'Demons of the Punjab' affirms that direct intervention in someone's lineage could cause them to blink out of existence, with the whole episode hinging on the Doctor allowing Prem (Shane Zaza) to die so that Yaz's grandmother Umbreen (Amita Suman) can later meet Yaz's grandfather, guaranteeing that Yaz (Mandip Gill) will be born.

If Prem lives, we're told, Yaz will blink out of existence.

Photo credit: BBC More

Story Continues