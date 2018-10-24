Dolph Lundgren trains a fleet of diggers in brilliant new ad

There’s nothing like a good training montage. And actor Dolph Lundgren has been part of the best – as the villainous Ivan Drago preparing to fight Sylvester Stallone in Rocky IV.

But now Dolph is on the other side of the treadmill in an innovative and brilliant new ad for Volvo Construction Equipment, playing a drill sergeant putting a group of mechanical excavators through their paces.

Set in the middle of the desert, the khaki-clad action star – who got a scholarship to the world-renowned science university MIT and has an engineering background – looks on as all around him Volvo machinery do chin-ups, bicep curls and muddy tire-rolling with zero CGI.

Still looking ripped aged 60, the vest-clad actor’s presence is enough to make a 95-tonne digger recoil in terror the moment he meets them, or while he’s being dragged on a block across the sand as he pushes them to reach their potential.

The result is a clever and witty mini-movie that makes the vehicles appear almost lifelike. You can actually feel their anxiety as Dolph calls them ‘maggots’ in true Army film style, even if he is dancing and mouthing the words to Technotronic’s 80’s classic Pump Up The Jam at the same time.

“This job was probably the most unusual role I’ve ever taken on,” says Dolph. “It was fascinating to see Volvo’s excavators and its skilled operators performing all the various physical exercises – with absolutely no movie stunts involved.”

With the tagline, ‘Excavators for any challenge’, what you see is the remarkable dexterity of the machines, including an excavator hanging from girders and pulling itself up and down like it’s in some kind of giant, open-air gym.

It’s a staggering bit of technical expertise and one of the reasons why there’s a disclaimer at the end of the ad reminding you that it was all done in special conditions with trained professionals – just in case the person digging your house foundations or doing some roadworks on the motorway gets ideas…

“Some of these stunts are a little out of the ordinary, but we wanted to be daring and set ourselves a challenge to push them further,” reveals Bill Law, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications at Volvo CE.

“Our excavators work hard every day at construction sites all over the world, something that requires precisely that power and stamina, together with skilled operators behind the wheel.”

But while the versatility and intelligent engineering of the excavators are on full show, the ad is held together by Dolph’s deadpan performance. Whether he’s taking a moment to wipe mud from his face, or telling his ‘maggots’ that he’s proud of them before zooming off into the sunset, the actor brings proper comic timing to the role.

Story Continues