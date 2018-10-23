Dolphins make quite the bathtub splash in new 'Mary Poppins Return' trailer

Looks like those classic Mary Poppins penguins will be given a run for their money in Disney’s sequel.

The latest trailer for Mary Poppins Returns sees Emily Blunt’s eponymous nanny on another magical adventure with the youngest of the Banks family which begins at bathtime.

There, Mary is greeted by a dolphin and soon enough she’s leading her young wards underwater and surrounded by even more of the bottlenosed mammals.

Fans can also hear a snippet of a new song written especially for the film by composer Marc Shaiman alongside Scott Wittman.

It also looks like the film, from director Rob Marshall, will continue the animated aesthetic established in the 1964 film with new scenes showing Mary and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s lamplighter Jack dancing around with some colourful 2D animals.

Meryl Streep appears in the film as Topsy Poppins, Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw play adult versions of Jane and Michael Banks, with Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh and Joel Dawson as Michael’s children.

Returning to the film is Dick van Dyke as Mr. Dawes Jr., the son of the character he played in the first movie, with Colin Firth, Julie Walters and Angela Lansbury playing new characters.

Here’s the official synopsis:

In Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns, an all new original musical and sequel, Mary Poppins is back to help the next generation of the Banks family find the joy and wonder missing in their lives following a personal loss.

Emily Blunt stars as the practically-perfect nanny with unique magical skills who can turn any ordinary task into an unforgettable, fantastic adventure and Lin-Manuel Miranda plays her friend Jack, an optimistic street lamplighter who helps bring light—and life—to the streets of London.

Mary Poppins Returns arrives in cinemas on Boxing Day

