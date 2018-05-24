Don Johnson and Regina King for HBO's Watchmen series

Don Johnson and The Leftovers star Regina King are all set for HBO’s forthcoming series based on classic comicbook Watchmen.

According to Variety, they’ll be joined by Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr, Adelaide Clemens and Andrew Howard.

Who they will be playing is being kept under wraps for now, however.

The series is being helmed by Lost creator Damon Lindelof, who recently published a lengthy open letter to fans explaining the show’s planned direction and attempting to reassure the sceptics.

Rather than being a straight adaptation of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons comic, originally published by DC Comics in 1986, Lindelof is calling the show a ‘remix’.





It will feature some of the original characters, along with some new ones, and rather than being set in the 80s, will be set in the present day.

“Some of the characters will be unknown,” he wrote. “New faces. New masks to cover them. We also intend to revisit the past century of Costumed Adventuring through a surprising yet familiar set of eyes… and it is here we will be taking our greatest risks.

“This story will be set in the world its creators painstakingly built. But in the tradition of the work that inspired it, this new story must be original.”

(Credit: Warner Bros) More

No word yet on when the series may arrive on our screens, but it comes nearly a decade after the release of Zack Snyder’s big screen adaptation, starring Malin Åkerman, Billy Crudup, Matthew Goode, Carla Gugino, Jackie Earle Haley, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Patrick Wilson.

Moore famously wanted nothing to do with the film, and refused to have his name attached to it, though Dave Gibbons did have a role as an advisor.

Read more

Gwyneth Paltrow on the time Brad Pitt threatened Weinstein

Jet Li ‘unrecognisable’ in fan photo

Halle Berry for John Wick 3



