Donald Glover's Atlanta is coming back for third season

Fresh from killing it in the new Star Wars movie and releasing maybe, just maybe, the music video of the decade, Donald Glover's seriously-good dramedy Atlanta will be back for a third season.

The show has already picked up two Emmys, two Golden Globes and a Peabody Award, and its US home FX officially announced on Thursday (June 7) that more episodes are on the way.









"Atlanta is phenomenal, achieving and exceeding what few television series have done," said FX president of original programming Nick Grad in a statement.

"With Atlanta Robbin' Season, Donald and his collaborators elevated the series to even greater heights, building on the enormous success of their award-winning first season.

"We're grateful to the producers and our extraordinary cast and crew for achieving this level of excellence, and we share the excitement with our audience about the third season knowing they will continue to take us to unexpected and thrilling places."

Digital Spy got word that a third season was in the works last month, when Deadpool 2's Zazie Beetz told us that Glover had already started pitching her ideas for new scripts.

"I'm pretty sure they have some scripts written, and there are also some ideas in a certain direction they want to go. I know Donald has asked me what I think about this or that," she revealed.

"I think they want to start shooting in January. But, as far as I know, we haven't been greenlit yet. So who knows?"

We know now, Zazie. Although there's no word yet on when Atlanta's third season hits screens, shooting next January surely means a 2019 airdate... right?

Atlanta airs on FX in the US and BBC Two in the UK.

