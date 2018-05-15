Donald Glover Says Working With Beyonce on 'Lion King' Remake is 'A Little Intimidating' (Exclusive)

The actor opened up to ET about what it's been like to be a part of Disney's live-action adaptation of the iconic film, and how he's managed to stay 'down to earth' despite array of recent career triumphs.

Even for Donald Glover, singing alongside Beyonce isn't something you take lightly.

The artist, whose star is obviously on the rise -- what with his critically acclaimed drama Atlanta, and his turn as the iconic Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Solo: A Stars Wars Movie -- is also lending his voice to the play Simba, while Beyonce plays Nala, Simba's lifelong friend and eventual wife, in Disney's live-action remake of The Lion King.

"We started recording some stuff and it's, you know, it's a little intimidating," Glover told ET's Cameron Mathison during a press junket for Solo, where he was joined by co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. "[At least] from my point of view."

Despite the intimidating role, the 34-year-old performer admitted that being a part of The Lion King is "probably the safest thing, just because everybody who's involved is a fan, and everybody who is involved knows it really well."

"They're like, 'So here are the lyrics,' and I'm like, 'I know the lyrics! Don't worry,'" Glover said, laughing. "I was in fourth grade when this came out."

As for working with the "Formation" singer, Glover said it's been great seeing her perform her part. "Just hearing her do it, it's been like, 'Man, this is a really special thing,'" he shared.

With his meteoric rise to superstardom, Glover says he can rely on his two small children to keep him "right down to earth."

While his profile has been on the rise, Glover says his kids are "too young to give a crap about like any of it," and it's helped him stay grounded.

Solo: A Star Wars Story rockets into theaters May 25. Disney's live-action remake of The Lion King is set to come out July 19, 2019.

RELATED CONTENT:

Billy Eichner Doesn't Know If He'll 'Ever Meet' Beyonce Despite Co-Starring in 'The Lion King' (Exclusive)

Elton John 'Hopes' to Be Involved With 'Lion King' Remake, Dishes on Surprise Broadway Performance (Exclusive)

Donald Glover Says Playing Lando in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Is a 'Highlight' of His Life (Exclusive)





Related Articles: