Donald Glover reveals Millennium Falcon 'Star Wars' fans have never seen before (dig that cape armoire)

Solo: A Star Wars Story has had a bumpy ride to the big screen, with the firing of original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (who were replaced by Ron Howard), as well as rumors that star Alden Ehrenreich required an acting coach to truly nail his performance as the younger version of Harrison Ford’s famous swashbuckler. Nonetheless, the franchise prequel is ready to take off on Memorial Day weekend, and in preparation for that debut, Star Wars fans can now get a tour of the hero’s iconic “new” ship, including areas never seen before, courtesy of its first proprietor.

In Solo: A Star Wars Story, Donald Glover will be playing Han’s best frenemy Lando Calrissian (first embodied by Billy Dee Williams), who’s the original owner of the Millennium Falcon. In the above clip, he leads viewers through the hallways and into the cockpit of the craft, and die-hard Star Wars aficionados will immediately notice that some of these areas have never been seen before. Moreover, they’re still fresh-from-the-factory-floor immaculate, as opposed to the far more ramshackle and beat-up condition Han had the craft in by the time the original films took place.

We see the gleaming living quarters (“everything’s patent leather”), full kitchen and wet bar (“make you a drink if you want”), captain’s quarters (“this is where the magic happens”), and the cockpit (“the coolest part of the ship has got to be the hyperdrive”). As Glover puts it: “This ship has never looked better than when Lando had it.”

It’s a brief but revealing video, and one that puts Glover front and center for the film’s final promotional push, which is undoubtedly a shrewd move given that Glover’s Lando is arguably the most eagerly anticipated element of the upcoming film. He’s also the most stylish, too, as proven by his fully stocked walk-in Falcon cape room (including “an everyday cape, a sister’s wedding cape, an Intergalactic Presidents’ Day Cape, and one for when it’s cold”).