Donald Sutherland leads tributes to ‘fearless visionary’ Nicolas Roeg

The actor starred in the director’s controversial 1973 film Don’t Look Now.

Director Nicolas Roeg has been described as a “fearless visionary” by Donald Sutherland, who starred in one of his most famous films, Don’t Look Now.

The acclaimed British filmmaker, who was also known for the films Performance and The Man Who Fell To Earth among many others, died at the age of 90, his family said.

Roeg was praised for his originality and for his bold attitude to filmmaking throughout his long career, which includes one of British cinema’s notorious sex scenes in Don’t Look Now.

The critically-acclaimed 1973 film, based on a Daphne du Maurier short story, sparked controversy with its intimate scene involving Sutherland and his co-star Julie Christie, as many believed it to be real.

Roeg later told Radio 4 show Front Row that false rumours that the scene was real were “very flattering” because it meant audiences thought the film was authentic.

Hollywood star Sutherland led the tributes to Roeg, saying in a statement that he was a “liberating joy to work for” and that he “always was, always will be” a fearless visionary.

He added: “I fell in love with him then and will love him forever.”

Filmmaker Duncan Jones, the son of David Bowie – who starred in The Man Who Fell To Earth as an unhappy alien – also paid tribute to Roeg, calling him a “great storyteller” and “inimitable”.

Just heard another great storyteller, the inimitable Nicolas Roeg left us today. What an incredible body of work he’s left us with!All my love to his family.Thank you for making so many brave choices, & giving this strange little lad in pajamas an ongoing love of filmmaking. pic.twitter.com/QVg2znq3Rs — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) November 24, 2018

Posting an image of himself as a boy with his singer father as well as the director, he wrote on Twitter: “What an incredible body of work he’s left us with.

“All my love to his family,” the Moon director wrote.

“Thank you for making so many brave choices and giving this strange little lad in pyjamas an ongoing love of filmmaking.”

The BFI (British Film Institute) described Roeg as “a pioneering force of cinema”.

He “created some of the most affecting moments of beauty, terror and sadness ever seen. A true great if ever there was one,” it said in a statement posted on Twitter.

RIP to Nicolas Roeg, a pioneering force of cinema who created some of the most affecting moments of beauty, terror and sadness ever seen. A true great if ever there was one. pic.twitter.com/SRuvHhC0jP — BFI (@BFI) November 24, 2018

Roeg’s son, Nicolas Roeg Junior, said that the director and cinematographer died on Friday night.

“He was a genuine dad,” he told the Press Association.

“He just had his 90th birthday in August.”

RIP the great Nic Roeg. A director responsible for so many unforgettable moments – the unmasking in The Witches, the threesome in Performance, the time-jumps in The Man Who Fell To Earth, and of course this sequence from Don’t Look Now, which managed to make red coats terrifying. pic.twitter.com/YXwSgnOAsC — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) November 24, 2018

Performance (1970), which Roeg co-directed, starred James Fox as a gangster and Mick Jagger as a reclusive rock star.

The gangster thriller, which was almost not released, is now regarded as one of the most influential films of British cinema despite receiving mixed reviews at the time.

