Donald Trump Still Making Money From His Showbiz Days

Donald Trump still has money rolling in from his time in show business. While cable news discusses how his latest financial disclosure pertains to the Stormy Daniels case, the document also reveals that he received a SAG pension last year totaling $64,840 and an AFTRA pension in the amount of $6,543.

The president also still is collecting residuals from guest appearances in old TV shows and movies. He got $201-$1,000 in residuals from WB Studios, mostly from an appearance on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He got a similar amount of residuals from Universal Studios, mostly from an appearance in 1994’s The Little Rascals. Entertainment Partners sent him a similar amount.

Getty Images paid Trump between $100,000 and $1 million for the use of photographic images. He got between $15,001-$50,000 from Trump Model Management, and the same range of amounts is being held for him in a bank account from the Miss Universe pageant.

His book royalties still are rolling in too. His biggest earner remains 1987’s The Art of the Deal, which garnered him $100,000-$1 million last year, according to the report. Think Like a Champion (2009), How to Get Rich (2004) and Time to Get Tough (2011) each generated $15,000-$50,000 in royalties. Think Like a Billionaire (2004) each generated $2,500-$5,000, but his many other books each generated less than $201 in royalties, including The Art of the Comeback (1997), Why We Want You to Be Rich (2005), Trump 101: The Way to Success (2007), The America We Deserve (2000), Never Give Up (2008), The Best Real Estate Advice I Ever Received (2005), Think Big and Kick Ass (2007) and Trump: Surviving at the Top (1990).

