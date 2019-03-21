'Dora The Explorer' live action UK film poster lands online

Dora The Explorer fans, get excited. Even if you’re probably around five or something? We don’t know, all this kids’ stuff all looks the same to us. But it probably means something to you if you’re reading this, so we do want to match your mood, so here goes. Look! A poster!

Dora gets ready to explore (credit: Paramount) More

This first poster for the live action Dora The Explorer movie, Dora And The Lost City Of Gold, looks like it’s going for an Indiana Jones meets Tomb Raider for kids vibe, which means it’ll probably be fun. It’s got a monkey in it at least, and monkeys are fun, right?

The monkey’s name is *checks notes* Boots, and we’re sure your kids will be overjoyed to see him on the big screen, along with *double-checks notes* Backpack?

Read more: Why 2019 will be the biggest movie year EVER

Apparently one of the characters in this thing is a backpack with a face called Backpack, so we’re not sure how they’re going to adapt that into live-action without sending little ones screaming from the cinema, but let’s see how it plays out.

Oh, and Dora’s map is a character too – called ‘Map’ – and he’s also on the poster, though we can’t make out a face there. Look, let’s just hand over to the official synopsis, shall we?

Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, nothing could prepare Dora (Isabela Moner) for her most dangerous adventure ever – high school. Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), Diego (Jeffrey Wahlberg), a mysterious jungle inhabitant (Eugenio Derbez), and a rag tag group of teens on a live-action adventure to save her parents (Eva Longoria, Michael Peña) and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost city of gold.

There’s no confirmed release date in the UK yet, all we know is it’s coming to UK cinemas ‘soon.’ And it’ll have a talking backpack in it. Probably.



