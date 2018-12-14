Downton Abbey film’s first teaser trailer ‘cordially invites’ viewers to return

The period drama arrives in the new year.

The strings of Downton Abbey’s musical theme dominate in the first trailer for the programme’s debut feature film.

The big-screen adaptation of the hit ITV period drama will be released in 2019, the teaser video posted to the show’s Twitter page confirmed.

The clip “cordially invites” viewers to return to Downton Abbey and join the show’s original principal cast, who are reprising their roles.

In the clip, the stately home of the fictional Downton Abbey rises above a cloudy blue sky as a woman rides towards the house on a motorcycle.

The film stars the original principal cast including Hugh Bonneville, Joanne Froggatt, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Matthew Goode, Penelope Wilton and Dame Maggie Smith.

The hit TV series followed the lives of the Crawley family and the servants who worked for them at the turn of the 20th century in an Edwardian English country home.

