'Downton Abbey' film to include royal visit after storyline is revealed in new trailer

The plot for the Downton Abbey movie has been revealed months ahead of its theatre release. (Credit: Universal)

The plot for the Downton Abbey film has reportedly been revealed after a trailer was shown to a select audience at CinemaCon.

Three years after the final episode of the critically acclaimed ITV drama aired on Christmas Day in 2015, it was confirmed that a big screen adaptation was being made with the original cast returning.

Ahead of the film’s premiere in September, Downton fans have now been given a glimpse into what they can expect.

Read more: ‘Downton Abbey’ actor Jim Carter awarded with OBE for services to drama

According to Variety, the film will be set in 1927 and will show Lord Grantham and his family welcoming King George V and Queen Mary to their estate.

However, the royal visit won’t be as smooth as the family hope following the departure of butlers, cooks, valets, and housekeepers.

Fans of the show will remember the decision Hugh Bonneville had to take to let members of his staff go due to a lack of funds.

Despite accepting retirement, Carson will return to Highclere Castle for the special occasion.

But there’s more drama in store for the family as Lady Mary, played by Michelle Dockery, contemplates leaving the estate for good.

Downton Abbey character posters revealed (Credit:Universal) More

Read more: ‘Downton Abbey’ writer Julian Fellowes penning new period drama ‘Belgravia’ for ITV

Maggie Smith and Penelope Wilton will also return as warring best friends Dowager Countess and Isobel Crawley.

Whilst fans excitedly wait for the film’s release, creator Julian Fellowes revealed that there could be a possibility of a second Downton Abbey film.

Explaining that no cast members were killed off during the first movie, Fellowes told The Sun: “I haven’t killed off half the cast in a Coronation Street style crash so a follow-up is a definite possibility.”



