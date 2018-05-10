'Drunk' Johnny Depp tried to attack crew-member on 'toxic' film set

Johnny Depp tried to attack a crew-member on the ‘toxic’ set of new movie LAbyrinth in Los Angeles, after ‘drinking all day’, it’s been claimed.

Sources have told Page Six that Depp attempted to punch the movie’s location manager, after he tried to intervene in a scene the Pirates of the Caribbean star had taken over directing.

It’s said that Depp had cast two of his friends as a cop and a homeless man in the scene, and had been ‘smoking and drinking all day’ when he decided to take the reigns from director Brad Furman on set.

However, when crew’s filming permit ran out, a location manager came to inform Furman that the filming had to wrap in order to re-open the street in downtown LA.

“Brad interjected, ‘Tell that to Johnny Depp!’” according to the source, at which point the location manager, reputedly a well-liked veteran in the industry, told Depp ‘this is the last shot’.

The actor then turned on him, it’s claimed.

“He was 6 inches away, yelling, ‘Who are you? You have no right!’” the source said.

Depp then reportedly tried to punch the crew-member in the ribs, but failed to make contact, before shouting at him “I’ll give you $100,000 to punch me right now!”

Depp’s representatives have declined to comment on the matter.

Furman, meanwhile, has played down any incident which may have occurred, telling Page Six in a statement: “Johnny Depp is a consummate professional, great collaborator and a supporter of other artists.

“He always treats the crew and people around him with the utmost respect. Movies can be stressful, and nonevents often become exaggerated. We all love stories — there isn’t one here.”

The movie finds Depp playing real-life detective Russell Poole, who investigated the murder of the rapper Biggie Smalls in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles in 1997.

Read more

Game of Thrones’ The Mountain wins World’s Strongest Man

Bob Weinstein to be ousted from TWC

Sherlock Holmes 3 is on the way



