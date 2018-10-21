Dude, Where's My Car? director Danny Leiner dies

From Digital Spy

Ashton Kutcher is among those paying tribute to film director Danny Leiner, who was behind classic comedies including Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle and the Kutcher-starring Dude, Where's My Car?, after he passed away this week.

The news was confirmed by Leiner's friend, film producer Ross Putman, who shared the news on Facebook on Friday (October 19), saying that Leiner's had passed away following a "long illness".

"If there's one thing I can say about Danny the professional, it's that he refused to let us settle for anything less than our best," he wrote. "He pushed us to do what he knew we were capable of.

"Danny the person was sardonic, sharp, and savvy, with a love for culture and comedy of all kinds. It hasn't really sunk in yet, but the world has lost a good one."

Kutcher, who starred in the 2000 film Dude, Where's My Car?, was among those paying tribute to the filmmaker on Twitter.

"Rip Danny Leiner," he wrote. "Thank you for putting up with that young actor who thought he knew way too much way too soon in his career. ....and theeeeen? No and then!"





Leiner has also received tributes from actors John Cho and Kal Penn, who starred in Harold & Kumar and its two sequels.

"I am so saddened to hear about the passing of Danny Leiner, who became my friend when he directed Harold and Kumar go to Whitecastle," Cho wrote. "Danny was so sharp, so funny, and a great dinner companion. To his friends and family, my deepest condolences."





Meanwhile, Penn also added that he was "very sad" after hearing the news, writing: "Very sad to learn that our friend Danny Leiner passed away. We initially got to know each other when he directed Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle.

"Sending my love to his family & friends. He was such a funny, thoughtful, encouraging person."





Several other stars and colleagues also paid tribute to the filmmaker:





