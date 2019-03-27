'Dumbo' could be the lowest box office opener of Disney's recent live-action remakes

Dumbo is the first Disney remake to be released in 2019 but box office predictions aren’t looking too rosy.

Tim Burton’s remake of the 1941 animation is set for release in cinemas on Friday 29th March and, according to The Wrap, the projected first weekend takings aren’t looking as strong as Disney’s previous or future live-action remakes.

The outlet claims that Disney is hoping for a $50 million (£37.9 million) first-weekend return but one tracker has it at as little as $40 million (£30.3 million).

The Jungle Book hit cinemas in 2016 and it earned $103.2 million (£78.5 million) during its opening weekend while 2015’s Cinderella took home $67.8 million (£51.4 million).





Beauty and the Beast made a staggering $174.7 million during its opening weekend, the first of a string of 90s animations to get the live-action treatment.

There is the suggestion that Dumbo doesn’t bring out the same sort of nostalgia as the likes of this musical, as well as the upcoming Aladdin and The Lion King remakes which have higher box office expectations.

The original 63-minute movie came out in the Forties whereas these 90s musicals, featuring Disney princesses, have a wider millennial audience looking forward to seeing the new versions and singing along.

Both The Lion King and Aladdin are expected to break the $1 billion global box office mark upon their summer release but with Dumbo competing with Shazam! during its second weekend, it may not fly as high its titular character.

Here’s the film’s synopsis:

Struggling circus owner Max Medici enlists a former star and his two children to care for Dumbo, a baby elephant born with oversized ears. When the family discovers that the animal can fly, it soon becomes the main attraction — bringing in huge audiences and revitalizing the run-down circus. The elephant’s magical ability also draws the attention of V.A. Vandevere, an entrepreneur who wants to showcase Dumbo in his latest, larger-than-life entertainment venture.

Dumbo is in cinemas on Friday